iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) to Issue GBX 8.12 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON IBPO traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 311.25 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956. iEnergizer has a 52-week low of GBX 244.98 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

