iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) to Issue GBX 8.12 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON IBPO traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 311.25 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956. iEnergizer has a 52-week low of GBX 244.98 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23.
About iEnergizer
