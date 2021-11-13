IGO (IGOI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IGO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s peers have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IGO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 37.30

IGO’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IGO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 222 1253 2180 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.06%. Given IGO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IGO peers beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

