Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading Up 1.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 139,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 255,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

About Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

