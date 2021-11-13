Illuvium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.08 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $1,145.72 or 0.01803110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $736.18 million and $38.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,676,860.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

