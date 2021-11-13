IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IMARA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 70,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.10. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

