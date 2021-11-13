ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 101.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

