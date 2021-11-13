Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 700,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.