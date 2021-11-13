IMV’s (IMV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

IMV stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

