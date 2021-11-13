Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,272.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $11,272.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

