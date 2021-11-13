IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,398,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,725 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

