Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFJPY. UBS Group cut shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th.

IFJPY stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

