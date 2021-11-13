Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$22.50 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

