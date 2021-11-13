Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Innodata were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 4,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innodata alerts:

Shares of INOD stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269 in the last three months. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innodata Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.