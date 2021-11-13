Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $70,525.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.60 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $3,048,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 445,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alphatec by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

