Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Buys 19,688 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,112.00.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.06 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

