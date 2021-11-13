Insider Buying: Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) CEO Buys $85,000.00 in Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.99 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

