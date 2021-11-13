Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires $24,975.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NNBR stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 3.11. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.