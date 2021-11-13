Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires $24,975.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NNBR stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 3.11. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NN by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NN by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

