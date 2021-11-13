Insider Buying: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Purchases 1,587 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras bought 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Palomar by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palomar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,474,000 after buying an additional 59,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

