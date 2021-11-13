Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $23,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QUMU stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qumu by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qumu by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.