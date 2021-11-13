Insider Buying: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.