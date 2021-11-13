Insider Buying: Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

