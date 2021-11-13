Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $390,602.25 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $971.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $658.29 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $899.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $887.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.