Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $4,086,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

