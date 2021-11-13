Insider Selling: DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Sells $15,348.36 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $15,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DarioHealth alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Dror Bacher sold 200 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $3,816.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41.

DRIO stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRIO shares. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.