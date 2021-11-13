Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 96,153 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,313,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

