Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 7,539 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $235.67. 839,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
