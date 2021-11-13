Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 7,539 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $235.67. 839,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

