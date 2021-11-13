Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells 6,073 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $39,088,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $32,160,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

