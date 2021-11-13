Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $2,442,204.54 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.