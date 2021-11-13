Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $2,442,204.54 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

