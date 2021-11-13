Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 535 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

