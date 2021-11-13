Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Sells 4,860 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian J. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

