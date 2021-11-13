Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $3,617,430.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.
RVLV stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $85.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
