Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $3,617,430.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

RVLV stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

