Insider Selling: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) VP Sells $130,556.58 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BFS stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.