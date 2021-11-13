Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 22,747 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

VIZIO stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.