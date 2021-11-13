Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,897. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

