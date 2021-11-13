Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $125,851.07 and $75,187.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

