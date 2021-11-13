Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Insmed worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.