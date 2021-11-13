Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 30,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $911,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 211,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

