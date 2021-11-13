Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Janet E. Jackson Sells 2,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IBP opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

