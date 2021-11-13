Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.36. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$138.93 and a 1 year high of C$178.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

