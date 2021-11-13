Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83. Intapp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

