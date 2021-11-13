Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

INTA stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

