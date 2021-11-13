Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.