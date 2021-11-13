Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner Sells 1,300 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ICE stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
