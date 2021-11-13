Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner Sells 1,300 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICE stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

