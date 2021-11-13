Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Interface worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $980.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.