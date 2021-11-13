Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,352 ($30.73) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,519 ($19.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,366 ($30.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

