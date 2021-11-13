International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICAGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.38 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

