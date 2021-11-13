International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Issues Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 447,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

