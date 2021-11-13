InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

