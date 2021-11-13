Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of ITCI opened at $41.06 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

