Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IVC stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Invacare has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invacare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invacare by 19.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,347,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 218,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

