Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

